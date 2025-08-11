XTX Topco Ltd Buys 49,197 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 147.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,197 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Personalis were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 242,141 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Personalis by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 53,126.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 71,721 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 237,033 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Personalis in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Personalis from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

PSNL opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $399.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.86. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 113.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

