XTX Topco Ltd Buys 5,935 Shares of Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $16.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $610.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.01. Donegal Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $233.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 19,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $388,061.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,814.32. This trade represents a 70.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Albert Folmar sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $372,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,636.50. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,769 shares of company stock worth $1,551,766. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

