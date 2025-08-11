XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 16,616 Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,721,000 after purchasing an additional 646,960 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 922,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 464,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,971,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 421,513 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,309,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 348,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $5,511,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

UE stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.24. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.48%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

