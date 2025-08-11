XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 281.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 99,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $116,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,021.80. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $277,434.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,977.12. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,617. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $34.11 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

