XTX Topco Ltd Has $294,000 Holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,977 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BARK were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BARK by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BARK by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BARK by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BARK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BARK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BARK from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Insider Activity

In other BARK news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim bought 58,823 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $50,587.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 364,378 shares in the company, valued at $313,365.08. The trade was a 19.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 139,378 shares of company stock valued at $125,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

BARK Price Performance

NYSE:BARK opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $134.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.88. BARK, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.56.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.74 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BARK Profile

(Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.