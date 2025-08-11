XTX Topco Ltd Has $303,000 Position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 71.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 698.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Hexcel Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

