XTX Topco Ltd Has $314,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 60.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $142.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $202.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.