XTX Topco Ltd Has $318,000 Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 378.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,833 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 227,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 260,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 121,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $248.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $84,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,315,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,384.82. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 97,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,606.38. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

