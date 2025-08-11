XTX Topco Ltd Invests $294,000 in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Woodward by 191.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 2,314.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 50.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.63.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $248.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.82. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $267.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.98 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $565,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,998.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. This trade represents a 66.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,033. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.