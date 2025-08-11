XTX Topco Ltd Invests $295,000 in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Paper by 472.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

International Paper Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

