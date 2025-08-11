XTX Topco Ltd Invests $318,000 in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 66,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17,492.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after buying an additional 235,270 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE EL opened at $90.76 on Monday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

