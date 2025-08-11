XTX Topco Ltd Invests $322,000 in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

FAS stock opened at $160.90 on Monday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $92.66 and a 1 year high of $189.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.10.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

