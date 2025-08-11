XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $321,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $142.71 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

