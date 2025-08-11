XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $471,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. MGE Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About MGE Energy

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.