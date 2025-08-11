XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,683 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

TNA opened at $34.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

