XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Urogen Pharma were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 185,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 786,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6,047.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 701.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 142,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Urogen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $143,971.08. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,156.88. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $98,551.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 158,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,503.06. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,833 shares of company stock worth $280,567 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urogen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of URGN opened at $17.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $821.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.12. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97,487.15% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. Analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Urogen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

