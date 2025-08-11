XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTAN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 47.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTAN. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $51,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,503,571 shares in the company, valued at $867,364,242. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 42,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,729,986.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110.84. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,461,518 shares of company stock valued at $155,943,554. Insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $102.31 on Monday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $131.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

