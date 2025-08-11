XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA USO opened at $73.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $881.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $84.58.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

