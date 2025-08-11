Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.2273.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total transaction of $36,798.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,559.60. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,764 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $141.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

