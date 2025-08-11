Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of RPM Q1 Earnings

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.40.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $119.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52. RPM International has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 82.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 355.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 7.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 145,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,547.84. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

