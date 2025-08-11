Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Natixis bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $381,735.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,963.22. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $757,676.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,242.66. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,371 shares of company stock worth $5,068,704. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Zillow Group Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ:Z opened at $80.92 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -311.23, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.09.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

