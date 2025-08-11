Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 15,270 Shares of Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Conduent were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter worth $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter worth $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conduent

In related news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Price Performance

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Conduent Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conduent Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

