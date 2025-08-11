Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,704 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Koppers were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Koppers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 34.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 312,556 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Koppers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 632,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Koppers by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 219,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research set a $55.00 target price on Koppers and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:KOP opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $577.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). Koppers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

