Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,135 Shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Weibo were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SIH Partners LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 20,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of WB stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Weibo Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $396.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.21 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

