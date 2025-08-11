Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,297 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Titan International were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,743,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Titan International by 1,059.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 838,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Titan International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 160,975 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan International

In other Titan International news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,350.24. This represents a 35.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $2,196,195.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 176,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,606.74. This trade represents a 54.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,348 shares of company stock worth $3,086,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $8.21 on Monday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $460.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

