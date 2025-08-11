Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ LILA opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 77.72% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

