Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,934 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 299,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 51,661 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 939,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123,091 shares in the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 766,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 59,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 746,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after purchasing an additional 160,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAPCO Security Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $29.90 on Monday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NAPCO Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

See Also

