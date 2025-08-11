Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CPB were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in CPB by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CPB by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CPB by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CPB by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPB by 3,028.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CPB alerts:

CPB Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of CPF stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.07. CPB Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

CPB Announces Dividend

CPB ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. CPB had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. CPB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CPB news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $97,323.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,726.40. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $72,747.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,711 shares in the company, valued at $518,596.41. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,431 shares of company stock worth $260,028 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPB Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CPB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.