Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $81,000 Holdings in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CureVac were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CureVac N.V. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.53.

CureVac ( NASDAQ:CVAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). CureVac had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CureVac N.V. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Citizens Jmp lowered CureVac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered CureVac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CureVac to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

