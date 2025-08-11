Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.60. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

HONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

