Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 6,259.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

