Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $73,000 in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In related news, EVP Erik Phelps sold 51,317 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $3,723,561.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,844.24. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 625 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,156.08. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 758,772 shares of company stock worth $51,005,175. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $60.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 157.53%. The company had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.86) EPS. Tempus AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

