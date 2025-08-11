Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $43.53 on Monday. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 54.27%. Innodata’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INOD shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

