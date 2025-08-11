Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.
Innodata Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $43.53 on Monday. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INOD shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
