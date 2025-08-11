Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,548 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Services Group

In other news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $283,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,976 shares in the company, valued at $436,932. The trade was a 39.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Profile



Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

