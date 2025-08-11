Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,876 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 232,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 347,993 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 696.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Andrew Schwendenman sold 3,287 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $26,460.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,686.20. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 32,279 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $260,168.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,405,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,872.26. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,907 shares of company stock worth $603,655. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $5.29 on Monday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REPL

About Replimune Group

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.