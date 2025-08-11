Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 4,061.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 79,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Stock Up 1.5%

CLBK opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.83 and a beta of 0.25. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

