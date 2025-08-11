Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,040 Shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,499,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after buying an additional 377,212 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 342,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 210,561 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 285,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 129,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 76,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Radius Recycling in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

RDUS stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $846 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.48. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $726.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.83%.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

