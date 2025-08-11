Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,731 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,457,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 795.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $69,990.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,560.69. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SNDX shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $12.48 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 984.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.