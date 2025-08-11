Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 660 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $24,050,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $17,212,000. Sanofi bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $10,882,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANAB has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 20,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $493,202.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,025.05. This represents a 80.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

ANAB opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $588.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 366.98% and a negative net margin of 107.66%. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

