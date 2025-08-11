Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,689 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

NYSE:GMRE opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Global Medical REIT Cuts Dividend

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.57 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Medical REIT

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 57,332 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $372,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,000. This represents a 55.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMRE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

