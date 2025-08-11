Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBLY. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mobileye Global news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,085,962.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,354.77. This represents a 38.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500,000. This trade represents a 56.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $13.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.52. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 153.91%. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

