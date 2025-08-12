1,003 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MDGL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebecca Taub sold 26,444 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.47, for a total transaction of $9,347,160.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 461,044 shares in the company, valued at $162,965,222.68. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 26,176 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.47, for a total transaction of $9,252,430.72. Following the sale, the director owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,156,859.08. This trade represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,316,969 over the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $349.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.98. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.63 and a twelve month high of $377.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of -1.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.