11,407 Shares in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4,293.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NGS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 433,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,016.60. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 2.5%

NGS opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Natural Gas Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Natural Gas Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Further Reading

