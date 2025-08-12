11,633 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.