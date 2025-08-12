23andMe (OTCMKTS:MEHCQ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 23andMe (OTCMKTS:MEHCQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of MEHCQ opened at $4.00 on Friday. 23andMe has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

About 23andMe

23andMe Inc is a consumer genetics and research company. It involved in discovery programs rooted in human genetics across a spectrum of disease areas, including oncology, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to other therapeutic areas. 23andMe Inc, formerly known as VG Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

