23andMe (OTCMKTS:MEHCQ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 23andMe (OTCMKTS:MEHCQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
23andMe Price Performance
Shares of MEHCQ opened at $4.00 on Friday. 23andMe has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.88.
About 23andMe
