2,462 Shares in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IRTC. William Blair raised shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $101,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,133.68. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Minang Turakhia sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $206,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,956.13. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,234 shares of company stock worth $6,565,419. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $168.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.79.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 90.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

