26,203 Shares in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered Venture Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Venture Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Venture Global Stock Down 2.3%

Venture Global stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Venture Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

