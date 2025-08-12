2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 643.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 87,225 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 5,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 628,277 shares during the period.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Trading Up 0.9%

BATS UVIX opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90.

About 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

