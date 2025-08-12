40,181 Shares in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,123,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after purchasing an additional 471,240 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,633,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 265,395 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,001,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 685,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $64,904.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,593.46. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,720 shares of company stock valued at $140,095. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STOK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of STOK stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.