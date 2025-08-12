592,465 Shares in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 592,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Venture Global Stock Performance

NYSE:VG opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77. Venture Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Venture Global Profile



Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

